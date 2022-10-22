Mostly sunny and warmer weekend ahead

Good Saturday morning! Temperatures are far more mild this morning under fair skies, most communities will start off in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Some colder air is parked over parts of NE Alabama to begin the day. Skies will start off mostly sunny before more clouds push in from the southwest through the late morning into the afternoon. A south breeze between 5 to 10 miles per hour will boost of high temperatures into the middle to upper 70s during the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies overnight will keep us warmer for Sunday morning with lows staying in the middle 40s to even low 50s. Sunday will bring us more sunshine with highs approaching 80 degrees, both days of your weekend will be perfect for outside activities.

Monday will kick off the work week on a warmer and more humid note, highs will be near 80 degrees with increasing cloud cover late in the day. We have the FIRST ALERT out for Tuesday regarding a threat of potentially strong to severe storms for the afternoon and evening. A potent cold front will tap into some of the Gulf moisture of the Tennessee Valley and will be the trigger for scattered to numerous rain showers and storms. We will continue to update you on this developing threat with the latest information on the timeline and storm threats.

Temps will stay in the low to middle 70s for Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front comes through on Friday knocking our high temperatures back down into the 60s for the weekend leading up to Halloween.

