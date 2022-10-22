Deals
Fayetteville man suing the city, police department, and several officers after his dog is shot and killed

Eady says his dog was killed maliciously by an officer he's had run-ins with in the past.
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Ronald Eady says police killed his dog Tyson Eady in December last year after it had gotten loose into the neighborhood. Now, he wants five million dollars in damages.

At the time, Eady was a commercial truck driver working in Madison when he received a call alerting him about his loose pet.

“I immediately stopped everything, I parked the trailer truck, jumped in my car, and headed toward Fayetteville,” he said. “En route, I called Fayetteville dispatch and talked to one of the dispatchers and said ‘yes that is my dog, and I’m on my way to get him. I’ll be there give me 15 minutes.”

However, upon Eady’s arrival, he says Tyson had already been shot. Eady says police told him his dog threatened nearby kids. He’s skeptical of the statement because he’s lived in the city his entire life and says he knows his neighbors.

“I know the neighborhood man. I’ve been in the neighborhood all my life, I’m 59 years old. I’ve been in the neighborhood all my life. Ain’t no kids. If there were some kids, there would be some parents saying ‘hey man, you need to get your dogs,’ this that and the other. Ain’t nobody saying that because there weren’t any kids.”

He also claims the officer responsible for killing Tyson has a vendetta against him. Eady showed me the complaints he’s filed against that officer. In January, Eady was arrested for an unrelated crime. While in the police car, he claims the officer he believes shot his dog told him a chilling statement.

“They came and arrested me, handcuffed me, and [redacted] came to the car door and said ‘I’m the one who shot your dog.’ Cuz I was handcuffed, in that police car. He confessed it to my face.”

Eady claims the officer has a lawyer and now denies he ever made that statement. When I asked Fayetteville Police Department about the use of any body cameras, I was told the department doesn’t use them.

I also asked the department about the lawsuit and I was told they aren’t at liberty to speak on pending litigation. I was referred to the city attorney, who was unavailable for comment.

Eady’s trial date is set for January 30, 2024.

