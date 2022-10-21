Warmer 70s ahead for Friday & the weekend

Good morning and happy Friday! We are off to another chilly start with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s, skies will be clear to begin the day with areas of patchy fog.

More sunshine is in the forecast for today with temperatures gradually warming up into the upper 60s to middle 70s thanks to a light SSE breeze between 5 to 10 miles per hour. It will be another great night for all of the high school football games with kickoff temperatures in the low to middle 60s. More clouds will push in overnight keeping things on the mild side for Saturday morning, lows will be in the middle to upper 40s.

The weekend also looks perfect for any outside plans with a mix of sun and clouds expected and high temperatures finally back near average in the middle 70s for Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Next week will start off on a warmer note with Monday’s highs near 80 degrees, humidity levels will also start to creep up a bit.

We are watching an approaching cold front for Tuesday with scattered rain showers and storms. It is a little too early for specifics, but some storms may be stronger in nature… keep checking back for the latest. A few showers and storms will linger into Wednesday morning with clearing skies behind the cold front. Another front is expected to pass through on Friday which will knock down temperatures into the 60s for the following weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.