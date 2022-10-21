Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-less facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Von Braun Center announced on Friday that it will be a cash-less facility starting Oct. 28.

The facility will only accept cards and mobile payments at concessions and bars. All major digital forms of payment are accepted including Apply Pay, Google Pay, Visa, MasterCard and American Express.

“Following other entertainment and event venues that have seen success with a cashless model, we look forward to providing a faster, more efficient sales process for guests attending events at the VBC,” VBC Executive Director Steve Maples said in a statement.

This transition will only affect concessions and bars. The box office, parking and Rhythm on Monroe will continue accepting cash.

