Understanding your worth in a digital age

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - TVL loves having former newsy Kaitlin Chappell Rogers in the studio!

This week, Rogers opened up about her experience in pageants, and more so, her experience searching for an identity that isn’t hers. As a teenager and college student, she often found herself on stage in a beautiful dress, portraying someone she didn’t really know.

Recently, Rogers watched a friend compete in a pageant, sending her back to memories of her past. As she watched the young woman win the title and have a crown placed on her head, she something differennt She saw someone with her identity rooted in Christ.

“She wasn’t chasing a crown just so she could feel better about herself or feel like she had a purpose. She already knew her purpose,” Rogers explained.

That was refreshing to see.

She went on to talk about how the digital age is one of comparison, one where it’s incredibly easy to long for what others have.

“It burdens me to see a generation of women chasing after the fleeting fame of this age,” Rogers added. “We see influencers becoming models and actresses, and it’s amazing when these women create businesses, but I’m afraid our young women are basing their worth off whether or not they are known by the world, forgetting they are known by the One Who created the world.”

Rogers explained how she too has spent many years desperate to be known and loved by everyone else, not realizing how loved she is by God.

Rogers explained how she still fights off the need to be loved and accepted by everyone.

So, how does she do it? What the world thinks of her, she scratches it out, she puts it aside. What she knows is true, what God says about her, is what she fights to believe in.

“Whether you’re a teenage girl, a 30-year-old, or a 65-year-old, I want you to know that you don’t have to convince anyone you’re worthy enough to be loved because Jesus made it pretty clear that you are.”

For more wise words and relatable advice from Kaitlin Chappell Rogers, follow along on her Instagram and subscribe to her newsletter at kaitlinchappellrogers.com.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.