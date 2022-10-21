Two pounds of meth seized in Madison arrest

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department SWAT Team members arrested and charged a 41-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine on Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the Madison Police Department, Christopher Jefferson was charged with possession and distribution of controlled substances and firearms related offenses. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest.

