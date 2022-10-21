SCOUTED: Elevate your home with Ceramic Harmony

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We talk about high fashion a lot, but why can’t your home also be up to par?

Ceramic Harmony is known for creating some of the most beautiful stonework imaginable. The designers and tile setters can elevate your home in no time with detailed custom work to create your dream space.

Dawn Pumpelly, editor and owner of The Scout Guide Huntsville, is introducing us to Werner Stark with Ceramic Harmony.

