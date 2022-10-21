Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of...
Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.

Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway.

He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded.

He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven vehicle crash impacting traffic on I-565 E
Eastbound lanes of I-565 reopened following 7 vehicle crash near Exit 1
Franks Jr. allegedly shot his neighbor's house following an argument about the Alabama vs....
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
Cameron Tyrese Doughty
New details released during preliminary hearing for man accused of killing HCS employee
On UT Campus outside Neyland Stadium
UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium
Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial
Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial

Latest News

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New...
Trump ally Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison for defying subpoena
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Prosecutors close case against 3 men tied to Whitmer plot
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for the U.S. Senate, greets President Joe Biden on...
Biden visits Pennsylvania, key battleground state
New research finds sleep may be just as important to heart health as diet and exercise. (CNN)
Sleep is just as important as diet, exercise, experts say