Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

NASA team to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena

An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA...
An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA reported they have created a team to further investigate similar reported UAPs.(US Navy via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We could soon be getting some real answers about reported sightings of unidentified flying objects.

NASA is going to be investigating unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs, more commonly referred to as UFOs, for the next nine months.

The agency announced a team of 16 people is set to start an independent study.

The team is made up of astronomers, astrophysicists, biologists, former Pentagon officials, and a former NASA astronaut.

They will analyze unclassified data on UAPs gathered by government, civilian and commercial entities and will look at ways NASA can improve its analysis of the data.

NASA plans to release its findings to the public sometime late next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven vehicle crash impacting traffic on I-565 E
Eastbound lanes of I-565 reopened following 7 vehicle crash near Exit 1
Franks Jr. allegedly shot his neighbor's house following an argument about the Alabama vs....
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
Cameron Tyrese Doughty
New details released during preliminary hearing for man accused of killing HCS employee
On UT Campus outside Neyland Stadium
UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium
Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial
Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial

Latest News

Tips to remember during the mortgage process
Financial Friday: Tips to remember during the mortgage process
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
LIVE: Biden student debt relief remarks
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla.
Election fraud case against Florida defendant dismissed