Lacey’s Spring residents voice concerns over fundraiser hosted on property of registered sex offender

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - 19-year-old Austin Hutchen’s fundraiser is facing scrutiny. Hutchen’s says the money raised is giving Hay Rides on his father’s property to support the Lacey’s Spring Volunteer Fire Department and his high school J.R.O.T.C. program.

“I just thought in my head it’d be nice if I just surprised them with a little bit of money,” Hutchens said. “I went and did the hayride, I raised maybe $240 from it.”

Members of the community came to us with concerns because the event is being held on his father’s property who is a registered sex offender. We then reached out to the Morgan County School System and a spokesperson told it is not a school sanctioned event.

Austin says he’s not concerned about the optics.

“I think mostly people are looking for an issue. I mean, everybody on this road and in this community knows my dad and knows that he is not like that.”

He tells me the only concern he has are people getting injured on the hayride. Which is why his mother is involved.

“My thoughts are that my life shouldn’t be compelled from my father’s past and that’s just how I feel. I don’t see why people had concerns about it. I was driving the hayride, he didn’t have anything to do with it.”

Austin says he plans to hosts another fundraiser next week when his father is out on town.

