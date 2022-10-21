Deals
Jefferson Co. pastor arrested, facing sex crime charges in Blount Co.

64-year-old Kenneth Daniel is accused of soliciting sexual conduct with a child.
64-year-old Kenneth Daniel is accused of soliciting sexual conduct with a child.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A pastor in Jefferson County has been arrested by authorities in Blount County on a sex crime charge involving a minor.

64-year-old Kenneth Daniel, pastor at the First Baptist Church of Chalkville, is accused of soliciting sexual conduct with a child, according to court records.

Daniel is accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl at his house, at a pool party, and at his church.

Daniel was arrested and booked into the Blount County Jail late Wednesday night.

