Huntsville pediatrician weighs in on RSV surge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hospitals and urgent cares across the nation are beginning to see a spike in respiratory illnesses among children.

In particular, doctors are seeing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. It’s a common cold for adults, but it can be a severe disease for young children and older adults.

Dr. Diana Linderoth, a pediatrician at Huntsville Urgent Care for Children, says RSV typically circulates during fall, winter, and spring but this has already been an unusual year.

“We had an unusual amount of RSV in the summer and the past couple of summers since COVID started,” Dr. Linderoth said, “It seemed to be triggered by the pandemic.

Dr. Linderoth says such an increase in cases can begin to put a strain on the facility.

“There’s always these ups and downs depending on what’s going on,” Dr. Linderoth said, “So whenever RSV hits it definitely increases the load substantially.”

Symptoms of RSV include a runny nose, wheezing, and fever.

Dr. Linderoth recommends always washing your hands, avoiding large crowds, and making sure your child stays up to date with their pediatrician.

