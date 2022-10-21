Deals
Guntersville receives $57 million bid for construction of new high school

School officials believe the current Guntersville High school is outdated and must be replaced.
By Matthew King
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville City Schools received a $57 million for the construction of a new Guntersville High School.

GCS Superintendent Jason Barnett estimated the building would cost $46 million over a year ago.

Barnett said that Thrash Commercial Contractors had the cheapest bid at $57 million.

A year ago, school officials said the building for the current Guntersville High School was outdated. They said the new building will be a modernized upgrade. They said the building will have room for science labs and a brand new STEM center.

Barnett said he hopes to negotiate down the current construction bid.

“Now that we’ve received the bid, we’re going to work with the general contractor to make some negotiations to improve that price,” he said. “We’re going to work toward something that’s hopefully going to be better financially for us, but still get everything we need and everything our students need. We want to have a world class facility for our students here in Guntersville.”

The new school will be located directly next to the current high school. Barnett said once the new building is constructed, the current building will be torn down to make room for students and faculty.

