Flower Friday: What’s good about the Goldenrod

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On a chilly fall day, we don’t always think about the flowers that are still blooming around us.

One of those is the Goldenrod, a gorgeous golden flower that blooms in many different soils and climates. Matt Candeias from Huntsville Botanical Garden says the honey-scented flowers represent good luck and a pioneering spirit!

To visit the beautiful blooms in person, visit Huntsville Btoanical Garden any day of the week! Get your tickets and learn more at hsvbg.org.

