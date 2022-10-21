Flower Friday: What’s good about the Goldenrod

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On a chilly fall day, we don’t always think about the flowers that are still blooming around us.

One of those is the Goldenrod, a gorgeous golden flower that blooms in many different soils and climates. Matt Candeias from Huntsville Botanical Garden says the honey-scented flowers represent good luck and a pioneering spirit!

To visit the beautiful blooms in person, visit Huntsville Btoanical Garden any day of the week! Get your tickets and learn more at hsvbg.org.

