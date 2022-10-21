First Alert Forecast A cool night ahead so plan on needing a jacket for the evening hours. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s. Highs near 80 degrees this weekend with a few clouds from time to time but no rain. We are giving First Alert for a storm system that will move into the Tennessee Valley Tuesday afternoon and evening. As of right now the setup is lacking unstable air to work with but this is something we will continue to monitor over the coming days. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out Tuesday. Dry weather will return for the middle of next week. Have a great weekend!

10 Day Forecast (None)