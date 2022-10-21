Financial Friday: Tips to remember during the mortgage process

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The mortgage process can be stressful.

There are documents to collect, credit scores to review, and interest rates to lock in. To help alleviate some of that stress, we’ve put together a quick list of do’s and don’ts to remember so that your mortgage process can be speedy and uncomplicated.

We talked to the Senior Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Services at Redstone, Melissa Blankenship. She shared these things to think about if you’re about to purchase a home.

Do - Get Pre-approved. Submit requested documents to the loan originator in a timely manner.

Don’t - Go house-hunting without knowing what you can afford.

Do - Pay all existing debts timely, even those being paid off with the new loan.

Don’t - Make major purchases or Open up new lines of credit.

Do – Maintain your current job and income.

Don’t – Quit or Change Jobs.

Do – Make a paper trail or document all large deposits or balance transfers.

Don’t – Close or open any new accounts.

