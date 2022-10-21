Deals
Ex-Dallas County deputy indicted for 2020 on-duty kidnapping, sexual assault

Joshua Davidson, a former Dallas County sheriff's deputy, has been indicted for an alleged 2020...
Joshua Davidson, a former Dallas County sheriff's deputy, has been indicted for an alleged 2020 kidnapping and sexual assault incident.(Source: Dallas County Jail file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Dallas County sheriff’s deputy has been indicted for an alleged incident in which he’s accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The indictment, unsealed in the Southern District of Alabama, claims Joshua Davidson, 32, kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman, who was in his custody while he was on duty on Jan. 30, 2020. The indictment also alleges Davidson misled state investigators.

Davidson was picked up by U.S. Marshals in New Hampshire in July 2020 and extradited back to Alabama. He later posted a $500,000 bail and was released from jail.

Davidson faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

