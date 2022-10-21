Ex-Dallas County deputy indicted for 2020 on-duty kidnapping, sexual assault

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Dallas County sheriff’s deputy has been indicted for an alleged incident in which he’s accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The indictment, unsealed in the Southern District of Alabama, claims Joshua Davidson, 32, kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman, who was in his custody while he was on duty on Jan. 30, 2020. The indictment also alleges Davidson misled state investigators.

Davidson was picked up by U.S. Marshals in New Hampshire in July 2020 and extradited back to Alabama. He later posted a $500,000 bail and was released from jail.

Davidson faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.