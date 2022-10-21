3 people arrested in Lauderdale County on drug-related charges

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force arrested and charged three people on drug-related charges on Thursday.

Agents executed a search warrant at a residence on Hawthorne Street, resulting in the seizure of fentanyl pills, scales, multiple handguns and marijuana. 70 fentanyl pills were seized in the search.

Jameson DaShawn Hogans, 20, Deandre Oneal Johnson, 21, and Xavier Keshun King, 19, were arrested and charged with trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl), second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additional charges and arrests are anticipated according to the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.

