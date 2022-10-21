Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Police: 2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington

The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested two of the three people they were searching for after two people were found dead and a police officer was shot on a tribal reservation in northeastern Washington.

The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller, west of Spokane.

Officers found two people dead, and an officer was shot in the arm after finding a vehicle suspected of fleeing the scene.

He was doing well after being transported for medical care.

Authorities urged residents to remain indoors during the search.

Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt. The third suspect, another man, had not been identified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven vehicle crash impacting traffic on I-565 E
Eastbound lanes of I-565 reopened following 7 vehicle crash near Exit 1
Franks Jr. allegedly shot his neighbor's house following an argument about the Alabama vs....
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
Cameron Tyrese Doughty
New details released during preliminary hearing for man accused of killing HCS employee
On UT Campus outside Neyland Stadium
UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium
Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial
Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial

Latest News

An unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses among children is putting a strain on...
Children's hospitals overwhelmed by 'unprecedented' respiratory virus spread
From left to right: Jameson DaShawn Hogans; Deandre Oneal Johnson; Xavier Keshun King
3 people arrested in Lauderdale County on drug-related charges
The EU discusses giving funds to Ukraine to support basic needs. (CNN, UKRAINE)
Intense fighting, blackouts as war rages in Ukraine
FILE – The middle school student is accused of stealing the money from her grandmother.
Deputies: Girl gives more than $10K in stolen money to classmates
A North Dakota high school honored its oldest living graduate in this year's homecoming parade.
High school honored its oldest living graduate