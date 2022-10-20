Witches Night Out: Sip and Shop at Tiramisu Paperie

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - All you witchy women, get read to fly into Huntsville for some wicked shopping!

On October 20 from 6 - 9 p.m., Tiramisu Paperie is hosting a Sip and Shop for some of the best fall finds! Joining the fun is boutique Serendipity and a free tarot card reader! Dare to get a glimpse into your future? They’ve got you covered.

You and your best ghoul-friends can even get matching jewelry! Stratton will be on site doing permanent bracelets. If you want one of those gorgeous pieces be sure to call Stratton and secure your spot!

Lisa DiVito with Tiramisu Paperie gave TVL a little sneaky peek at what all the witches can expect on the night out. Check out all the fall and Halloween items, the cutest clothes and accessories, and of course some dreamy stationary!

We might as well get stocked up for the holiday season, right?

The best part is, everyone who shops the event gets 15 percent off! And if you wear your witchy hat, you’ll get an additional 10 percent off! There will also be all kinds of giveaways, goodie bags and more for all the ghouls and gals.

Happy shopping!

