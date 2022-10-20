Deals
Utility companies not expecting drastic increase in utility bills

TVA not expecting winter price hikes
By Matthew King
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Despite an increase in utility prices over the summer, leaders from utility companies do not expect another increase for the colder months.

Scott Fiedler with Tennessee Valley Authority said this summer’s price increase was due to higher fuel costs. He said those prices have been lowering since August and the fuel rate is half of your bill.

“Your power bill is comprised of two things: one is the base rate, and one is the fuel cost,” he said. “Most of it is part of that base rate in what you control in usage. If you can control your energy usage, you can keep your power bills low.”

He said on cold nights, it’s best not to move the thermostat too much.

“Mother nature is really trying to throw us in for a loop,” Fielder said. “We went warm, cold, warm again and the biggest driver for power bills is temperature. When it gets really hot or really cold, that’s when your unit is running around the clock to keep you comfortable.”

Fiedler said there are multiple ways to avoid having a higher bill in the colder months. He said checking windows, doors, and attics for insulation makes a major difference in the temperature of a home.

The TVA has more resources here.

