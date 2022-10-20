Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Rose of Sharon effected by inflation, donations needed

Rose of Sharon is accepting coat donations for those in need.
Rose of Sharon is accepting coat donations for those in need.
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new supply of food was delivered to Rose of Sharon on Thursday with Landers McLarty Subaru volunteers helped unload the boxes of food.

The truck contained necessities such as canned items and other non-perishables. Due to inflation, officials with the organization say they are seeing more people come for food.

Those rising prices are not only effecting those in need but Rose of Sharon too.

CEO Theresa Wilson told us the cost of a box truck full of food has more than double in the last few years.

”We’re feeding over 200 people a day. Our box truck holds about $2,000 worth of food and a couple of years ago it only cost us about $800 to fill up that box truck to feed people so there is such an increase from $800 to $2,000 is a lot,” Wilson said.

Wilson says that amount of food will only last about two weeks.

If you would like to donate to Rose of Sharon, visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franks Jr. allegedly shot his neighbor's house following an argument about the Alabama vs....
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
Seven vehicle crash impacting traffic on I-565 E
Eastbound lanes of I-565 reopened following 7 vehicle crash near Exit 1
Alabama Department of Corrections
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
Deadly motorcycle crash in Athens.
Limestone County Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan

Latest News

Cameron Tyrese Doughty
New details in killing of HCS employee
Doughty preliminary hearing
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash near Skyline