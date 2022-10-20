Rose of Sharon effected by inflation, donations needed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new supply of food was delivered to Rose of Sharon on Thursday with Landers McLarty Subaru volunteers helped unload the boxes of food.

The truck contained necessities such as canned items and other non-perishables. Due to inflation, officials with the organization say they are seeing more people come for food.

Those rising prices are not only effecting those in need but Rose of Sharon too.

CEO Theresa Wilson told us the cost of a box truck full of food has more than double in the last few years.

”We’re feeding over 200 people a day. Our box truck holds about $2,000 worth of food and a couple of years ago it only cost us about $800 to fill up that box truck to feed people so there is such an increase from $800 to $2,000 is a lot,” Wilson said.

Wilson says that amount of food will only last about two weeks.

If you would like to donate to Rose of Sharon, visit their website here.

