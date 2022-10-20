Region Championship battle between Bulldogs, Raiders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The two best team projected to compete for a Region title prior to the season will now settle who number one on the field. The Priceville Bulldogs travel to take on the Randolph Raiders in WAFF 48 Blitz Game of The Week. The Bulldogs and Raiders compete in Class 4A Region 8. Both teams have clinched playoff berths and will host first round playoff games. However, a chance to win a Championship is motivation enough to compete Friday night.

“The advantages of having a veteran group is that they’ve been through the wars with us, accomplished a lot of things, they’re used to playing in the big games so it’s something that’s not new to them,” Priceville Head Coach Chris Foster said during practice. “Just trust what you’ve been taught, make sure you focus on your fundamentals because that’s the thing that will give us the edge this week.”

Priceville has shut out three of their opponents this season, and have scored at least forty points in six of their games this season.

Randolph has also recorded three shutouts. The Raiders have scored at least 50 points in five games, and at least 40 in seven of their eight games this season.

“Priceville is a really good football team, and we’re just excited to have the chance to play a caliber team like this at the end of the year,” Raiders coach David Lloyd said during practice. “Region championship is on the line. Like, this is what competitors want and this is where you want to be.”

Kickoff is set for 7 PM at SportsMed Field at Randolph School.

