Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Region Championship battle between Bulldogs, Raiders

4th ranked Priceville faces Randolph for Class 4A Region 8 title
48 Blitz Week 9 Game of the Week: Randolph vs. Priceville
By Carl Prather
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The two best team projected to compete for a Region title prior to the season will now settle who number one on the field. The Priceville Bulldogs travel to take on the Randolph Raiders in WAFF 48 Blitz Game of The Week. The Bulldogs and Raiders compete in Class 4A Region 8. Both teams have clinched playoff berths and will host first round playoff games. However, a chance to win a Championship is motivation enough to compete Friday night.

“The advantages of having a veteran group is that they’ve been through the wars with us, accomplished a lot of things, they’re used to playing in the big games so it’s something that’s not new to them,” Priceville Head Coach Chris Foster said during practice. “Just trust what you’ve been taught, make sure you focus on your fundamentals because that’s the thing that will give us the edge this week.”

Priceville has shut out three of their opponents this season, and have scored at least forty points in six of their games this season.

Randolph has also recorded three shutouts. The Raiders have scored at least 50 points in five games, and at least 40 in seven of their eight games this season.

“Priceville is a really good football team, and we’re just excited to have the chance to play a caliber team like this at the end of the year,” Raiders coach David Lloyd said during practice. “Region championship is on the line. Like, this is what competitors want and this is where you want to be.”

Kickoff is set for 7 PM at SportsMed Field at Randolph School.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franks Jr. allegedly shot his neighbor's house following an argument about the Alabama vs....
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Deadly motorcycle crash in Athens.
Limestone County Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash
Alabama Department of Corrections
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan

Latest News

48 Blitz Week 8 Player of the Week
48 Blitz Week 8 Player of the Week
48 Blitz Week 9 Game of the Week: Randolph vs. Priceville
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete