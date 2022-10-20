Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Police chief, girlfriend charged with drug trafficking after her brother dies, officials say

Alexis Thone is being held in the Pike County Jail, and William Jones is being held in the...
Alexis Thone is being held in the Pike County Jail, and William Jones is being held in the Lincoln County Jail.(Pike County Missouri Sheriff)
By Matt Woods and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) -- Prosecutors have charged the Louisiana, Missouri, police chief with trafficking drugs after two people overdosed at his home Tuesday.

One of the overdose victims died, and the other was taken to the hospital, KMOV reported.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Wednesday that Louisiana Police Chief William E. Jones, 50, and his girlfriend Alexis J. Thone, 25, have been charged in the incident.

Thone’s 24-year-old brother, Gabriel Thone, was dead when first responders got to the home of Jones and his girlfriend.

The press release did not outline the cause of death, but Jones and Alexis Thone were charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. It does not say what drugs were involved.

A second, 21-year-old brother of Alexis Thone was revived with Narcan and taken to Pike County Memorial Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The press release states an “off-duty Louisiana Police Officer” called the non-emergency line of Pike County 911 to report a death around 9:53 p.m. Tuesday.

Jones was also charged with tampering with evidence.

He is being held at the Lincoln County Jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

Alexis Thone is being held at the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franks Jr. allegedly shot his neighbor's house following an argument about the Alabama vs....
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
Alabama Department of Corrections
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
Deadly motorcycle crash in Athens.
Limestone County Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete

Latest News

Liz Truss resigns as prime minister on her 45th day in office, the shortest tenure in U.K....
UK PM Liz Truss resigns
In this grab taken from video from the House of Commons, Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during...
British Prime Minister Truss resigns
A Texas woman said she answered the handcuffed twins' cry for help. (KTRK, DOORBELL CAM, PHOTOS...
GRAPHIC: Teens escape handcuffs, flee abusive home, official says
Seven vehicle crash impacting traffic on I-565 E
Eastbound lanes of I-565 reopened following 7 vehicle crash near Exit 1
The woman, who is an ICU nurse, checked out their injuries and took photos showing swollen...
GRAPHIC: Teens escape handcuffs, flee abusive home, official says