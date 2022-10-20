Opening statements start Thursday morning in Guntersville murder trial

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Opening statements are set to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday in the trial of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer. He’s the man accused of killing three people, including a 7-year-old boy in 2018.

Prosecutors and Spencer’s defense attorneys are set to lay out some of their plans and strategies to win this trial on Oct. 20.

They took almost three days to nail down a jury. The process included a written questionnaire, group interviews, and talking with potential jurors one on one.

They finally struck a jury on Wednesday, they narrowed down a crowd of 140 to just 12 jurors who will decide the outcome of this case.

This was a thorough process because the stakes are high. Spencer is facing seven capital murder charges. If he’s convicted he will either be sentenced to prison for life without parole or face the death penalty.

