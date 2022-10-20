New details in killing of HCS employee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New details came out in court on Wednesday during the preliminary hearing for a man accused of killing a Huntsville City Schools employee.

22-year-old Cameron Doughty is accused of shooting and killing Larry Rice back in July.

This all started when investigators say Doughty tried to pass Rice in his car and side-swiped him near Milton Frank Stadium on 15th and Omni.

There was an exchange of words, a scuffle and then, as reported by witnesses, two gunshots.

First responders arrived at the scene and found Rice with a gunshot wound to the head. By the time of their arrival Doughty took off in his car and was later found in the laundry room of his apartment complex.

During the preliminary hearing, witnesses took the stand to give details about what they saw or heard that night.

Investigators learned that Rice was on the phone with Daryl Ritch when the altercation started between him and Doughty.

When asked about what he heard, Ritch said he did not hear the accident but did hear the verbal altercation on the phone and the gunshots in real time.

Ritch had known Rice for years and was in the area to help with the stadium. Ritch was in the stadium when the shooting happened which was nearly 50 to 60 yards away. Ritch did not make any allegations that Doughty took or removed personal objects of Rice.

An eyewitness on the scene saw Rice stop and saw a ‘young black male’ stop. Both walked towards each other, then a physical altercation started. The pair fell to the ground, the witness says they heard a gunshot and saw the ‘young black male’ stand up and shoot again.

The witness said Rice was on the ground and the ‘young black male’ got into his car to leave on 15th. They described the car as white with no tags and no hub caps.

Zoria Massey was driving the car that belonged to the ‘young black male’ when she was pulled over and asked about the shooting. She said she had only been in the car for a short amount of time.

Massey says when she got the car from Doughty he was frantic, erratic and had red spots on his clothing. After the stop, officers headed to Doughty’s home with a search warrant.

Once at Doughty’s apartment, a white t-shirt with blood spots and a dark pair of shorts, that was claimed to be what he was wearing, were found. The gun was found outside of his apartment.

The apartment’s maintenance informed officers that Doughty was hiding in the laundry room of the apartment complex. Doughty was found and taken into custody peacefully.

Under Miranda rights, Doughty explained the altercation and claimed it to be self-defense.

Rice and Doughty were heading west on 15th. Doughty attempted to pass Rice but side-swiped him. He stopped and got out the look at the damage. Doughty had a .380 semiautomatic in his right pocket, which he had his hand on.

Doughty claims Rice grabbed his right arm and started to bite it. During the fall Doughty’s gun went off but no one was hit. He claims the second shot was during a tussle on the ground.

Tori, another witness, was at work when the shooting happened and claims to have seen exactly what Doughty explained about what happened between the two. She also claimed that Rice was holding on to Doughty’s arm that contained the gun.

One gunshot was found during Rice’s autopsy, it went through his head and into his spine. Doughty had a small scrape on his arm and knee but no bitemarks were found. Since Doughty changed clothes there was no blood found on him.

Doughty agreed to show investigators where the gun was, he showed where it was and 12 hours between dumping the weapon to acquiring it. He ID’ed the gun as his, no weapons were on Rice and witnesses claim Rice did not attack Doughty.

When investigators looked for area video footage they were able to find HCS video of the traffic accident. Another video source captured the white car driving away, no other video was found. There were two pictures from Capley but the drive-off tag could not be made out.

All evidence is properly being processed, the autopsy is back and no forensics are back yet.

