Nashville student charged with carrying loaded guns on campus


By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old student accused of carrying two loaded guns on East Magnet High School’s campus Thursday is in custody.

Police said a Metro Schools Security canine conducting a random search indicated there was something suspicious in the student’s backpack. School administrators searched the backpack and found two guns, one of which was stolen in from Madison, Alabama.

The 17-year-old would not answer any questions about the guns, police said. He was taken to juvenile detention.

