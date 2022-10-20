Madison County seeks to adopt new funding agreement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Madison is exploring new options to increase economic development growth within city limits.

On Wednesday, city council members spoke with the city attorney and financial advisor about adopting a new funding agreement.

The city will need to sign an annexation petition with Breland by October 20, 2022, for the funding agreement to proceed. This will annex Publix in Clift Farms into Madison city limits.

The new agreement would replace the one currently installed in Madison back in 2018.

Bringing in the Publix subsidizes the current Town Madison revenues, which would allow the city to allow bids for an interchange on I-565 at Town Madison.

Council president Greg Shaw says this new agreement would help both economic development and growth within the city.

Jocelyn Broer with the I Am Madison Coalition it’s important for city leaders to stay transparent with their residents.

“There is a seal inside of city hall that includes ‘citizens’ it’s very important that we’re a part of the discussion, and we know what’s going on,” Broer said, “We need to go back, and ask questions and makes sure it really is the best deal for taxpayers.”

No official decisions were made during Wednesday’s special session meeting. City council members will have until November 14th until they have to vote on the agreement.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.