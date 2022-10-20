Decatur City Schools bus driver, parent altercation leads to investigation

DECATUR CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday an altercation was reported between a bus driver of Decatur City Schools and a parent.

“This afternoon, Decatur Police Department was called to a report of an altercation involving a school bus driver and a parent. The incident happened on Decatur City Schools bus #28 on the southwest side of the Beltline. Decatur Police and the central office administration were quickly notified. Secondary reports into 911 claimed a weapon was involved; however, that information has been proven false. At no time were any students in danger or injured. This was an isolated incident between an upset parent and the bus driver. This is an ongoing investigation.”

Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said in part of his statement about the incident and reassured parents and students that the situation is being handled.

In the statement, which is posted in a YouTube video, Satterfield explained that a parent approached the bus and got on it to make accusations towards the bus driver. According to Satterfield what was said is unknown at this time.

Satterfield says the parent violated an act that forbids anyone from entering a school bus without the directive of a school administration or a bus driver.

The school is working with the Decatur Police Department to ensure “that the proper charges are filed.”

Satterfield wants it to be know that no students were harmed or threatened nor was there a weapon involved in the incident.

