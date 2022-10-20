Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

Deals
By Gina Benitez
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to Walmart took an ugly turn in the self-checkout line.

According to Huntsville Police, a man wearing a mask man beat up the man in front of him in line who was sitting in a motorized shopping scooter.

Apparently, the man in the mask did not believe the man needed the scooter. That’s when he got aggressive hitting the victim with his shopping cart injuring his arm and breaking his oxygen tube.

Police say he left the store and jumped into a white pickup truck.

Police are looking to bring other people in the area to justice.

Jalan Demarcus Coleman is charged with theft by deception. Coleman allegedly was able to get his hands on $3,500. from a bank.

Deavion Chante Gostas allegedly gave officers someone else’s name during a traffic stop.

Stephanie Michelle Todd, police say she passed a bogus check at a bank.

Michael Joe Dudley is wanted for allegedly using a stolen credit card in the area.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

