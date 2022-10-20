Deals
Eastbound lanes of I-565 closed following 7 vehicle crash near Exit 1

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving an 18-wheeler and six other vehicles on I-565 eastbound is blocking traffic at this time.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Services, crews with Huntsville Fire and Huntsville Police are working a scene with multiple people entrapped. The initial report of the crash was received just after 6:20 a.m.

According to a Hunstville Police spokesperson, all eastbound lanes of I-565 near exit 1 are shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The closure has no projected time of clearing as officials are still evaluating the scene.

Webster said one person is in critical condition at this time. The HPD spokesperson said another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Two additional people have non-life-threatening injuries.

A second crash happened shortly after the original with traffic backed up. No one in the second wreck was injured.

Click here to view WAFF’s interactive traffic map.

WAFF has a crew on the way to the scene at this time.

