Cozy up for fall with quilted accessories

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - While everyone is talking about shackets, we also want to give some love to the quilted jacket this season.

Lauren Petersen from Travel Patterns is all about The Kantha Jackets for fall. These pieces were made popular in India and have gorgeous patched prints sewn together to make the perfect accessory when it’s a little cooler out.

Handcrafted in Jaisalmer, India, every detail makes this jacket an heirloom wearable piece of art! Our favorite part is that every jacket is reversible meaning you get two different looks in one!

Shop the looks at shoptravelpatterns.com or visit in-store at Travel Patterns at 201 Oakwood Ave.

