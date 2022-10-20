Chilly start, sun & 60s this afternoon

Good Thursday morning! We are off to another very chilly start with temperatures hovering right around freezing, skies will be clear to begin the day.

Abundant sunshine is in the forecast again today with temperatures gradually warming up into the upper 50s to lower 60s thanks to a light WSW breeze between 5 to 10 miles per hour. Skies will remain clear overnight but the light SW wind will keep things a bit warmer, expect morning temps to be in the middle to upper 30s. A few communities may see some spotty frost again overnight, be sure to protect pets and any outside plants.

Friday will be a great end to the work and school week with highs warming into the upper 60s to lower 70s, it should be a great night for all of the high school football games. The weekend also looks perfect for any outside plans with more sunshine and high temperatures finally back near average in the middle 70s for Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Next week will start off on a warmer note with Monday’s highs near 80 degrees.

We are watching an approaching cold front for Tuesday with scattered rain showers and storms. It is a little too early for specifics, but some storms may be stronger in nature… keep checking back for the latest.

