Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Chilly start, sun & 60s this afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Thursday morning!  We are off to another very chilly start with temperatures hovering right around freezing, skies will be clear to begin the day. 

Abundant sunshine is in the forecast again today with temperatures gradually warming up into the upper 50s to lower 60s thanks to a light WSW breeze between 5 to 10 miles per hour.  Skies will remain clear overnight but the light SW wind will keep things a bit warmer, expect morning temps to be in the middle to upper 30s.  A few communities may see some spotty frost again overnight, be sure to protect pets and any outside plants. 

Friday will be a great end to the work and school week with highs warming into the upper 60s to lower 70s, it should be a great night for all of the high school football games.  The weekend also looks perfect for any outside plans with more sunshine and high temperatures finally back near average in the middle 70s for Saturday and Sunday afternoons.  Next week will start off on a warmer note with Monday’s highs near 80 degrees. 

We are watching an approaching cold front for Tuesday with scattered rain showers and storms.  It is a little too early for specifics, but some storms may be stronger in nature… keep checking back for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franks Jr. allegedly shot his neighbor's house following an argument about the Alabama vs....
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
Alabama Department of Corrections
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
Deadly motorcycle crash in Athens.
Limestone County Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, October 19 at noon
First Alert Weather
Freeze warning extended through this morning