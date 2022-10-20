Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Brother of suspect in slaying of family pleads not guilty

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows Alberto Salgado,...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows Alberto Salgado, who was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. Alberto Salgado is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh.(Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The younger brother of a man charged in the kidnapping and killing of a family in central California pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he helped his brother.

41-year-old Alberto Salgado was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, accessory after the fact, and arson of property.

His older brother, Jesus Salgado, pleaded not guilty last week to kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle in early October.

Alberto Salgado was appointed a public defender by the court.

The Merced County Public Defender’s office didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. Authorities say Jesus Salgado was a former employee of the slain family, and had a longstanding dispute.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franks Jr. allegedly shot his neighbor's house following an argument about the Alabama vs....
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
Seven vehicle crash impacting traffic on I-565 E
Eastbound lanes of I-565 reopened following 7 vehicle crash near Exit 1
Alabama Department of Corrections
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
Deadly motorcycle crash in Athens.
Limestone County Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan

Latest News

American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating
People take photos of U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Justice Barrett rejects appeal over Biden student debt plan
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Appeals court: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia probe
FILE - A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys...
EPA starts civil rights probe into Mississippi water woes
Cameron Tyrese Doughty
New details in killing of HCS employee