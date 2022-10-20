Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Bobo slaying witness to plead guilty in federal weapons case

Jason Autry testifies
Jason Autry testifies
By ADRIAN SAINZ
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents show a convicted felon who was released from prison after his key trial testimony about the slaying of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo plans to plead guilty to weapons charges filed shortly after he was granted his freedom.

A federal judge has set a Nov. 22 hearing for Jason Autry, who was arrested in December 2020 after he tried to run away from a sheriff’s deputy in a rural field, where the deputy found a rifle.

An Oct. 4 court filing shows Autry had pleaded not guilty, but he has decided to change his plea to guilty.

Most Read

Franks Jr. allegedly shot his neighbor's house following an argument about the Alabama vs....
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
Seven vehicle crash impacting traffic on I-565 E
Eastbound lanes of I-565 reopened following 7 vehicle crash near Exit 1
Alabama Department of Corrections
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
Deadly motorcycle crash in Athens.
Limestone County Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan

Latest News

In Tennessee, the 14-day period of voting ahead of the Nov. 8 Election Day started Wednesday...
Early voting underway in Tennessee general election
Rep. Bennie Thompson
Congress probes Jackson water crisis as city and state spar
A federal judge has dismissed an Kenneth Eugene Smith's claim seeking to block his upcoming...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over incoming lethal injection
UAB defeats Charlotte, 34-20
UAB run games spells end to Charlotte in 34-20 win