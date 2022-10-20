Deals
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash near Skyline

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Bridgeport man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County on Wednesday.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, Michael D. Cooper was killed in the early morning wreck on October 19. The 65-year-old’s Ford Ranger reportedly collided head-on with a Toyota SUV driven by a 19-year-old from Scottsboro. The Ford truck overturned following the collision.

Cooper was pronounced dead on the scene.

A passenger in the Ford truck and the 19-year-old driver of the SUV were both injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

The crash happened on Jackson County 33 near Jackson County 191, approximately three miles north of Skyline, in Jackson County.  

Nothing further is available as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

