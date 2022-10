TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Toney Volunteer Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a cornfield fire in Toney Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Twitter post from Toney Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the fire is in the area of 807 Monroe Nunley Rd.

In the tweet, the fire department urges people to avoid the area at this time.

