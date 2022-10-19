Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases.

In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges.

Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on one count of illegally possessing a Taurus 9mm pistol on January 21, 2020. Prewitt’s case was investigated by the ATF, the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) Regions C and E, ALEA SWAT, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Berry Police Department and the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Terry Thomason (MCJ)

Terry Wayne Thomason, 47, of Falkville was indicted on two-count charges that on December 5, 2019, possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possessed a Braztech 20-gauge shotgun. Thomason’s case was investigated by the DEA, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA.

Eric Bass (MCJ)

Eric Cordell Bass, 34 of Athens was indicted on a six-count charge in October 2021 and March 2022. Bass possessed with the intent to distribute a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possessed a Hi-point .380 pistol, a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol and a Charter Arms .44 SPL revolver, in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Bass was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The FBI investigated the case along with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

