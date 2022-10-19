Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases.
In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges.
Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on one count of illegally possessing a Taurus 9mm pistol on January 21, 2020. Prewitt’s case was investigated by the ATF, the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) Regions C and E, ALEA SWAT, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Berry Police Department and the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
Terry Wayne Thomason, 47, of Falkville was indicted on two-count charges that on December 5, 2019, possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possessed a Braztech 20-gauge shotgun. Thomason’s case was investigated by the DEA, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA.
Eric Cordell Bass, 34 of Athens was indicted on a six-count charge in October 2021 and March 2022. Bass possessed with the intent to distribute a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possessed a Hi-point .380 pistol, a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol and a Charter Arms .44 SPL revolver, in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Bass was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The FBI investigated the case along with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
