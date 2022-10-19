Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges

Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges
Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges(DOJ)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases.

In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges.

Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on one count of illegally possessing a Taurus 9mm pistol on January 21, 2020. Prewitt’s case was investigated by the ATF, the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) Regions C and E, ALEA SWAT, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Berry Police Department and the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Terry Thomason
Terry Thomason(MCJ)

Terry Wayne Thomason, 47, of Falkville was indicted on two-count charges that on December 5, 2019, possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possessed a Braztech 20-gauge shotgun. Thomason’s case was investigated by the DEA, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA.

Eric Bass
Eric Bass(MCJ)

Eric Cordell Bass, 34 of Athens was indicted on a six-count charge in October 2021 and March 2022. Bass possessed with the intent to distribute a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possessed a Hi-point .380 pistol, a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol and a Charter Arms .44 SPL revolver, in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Bass was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The FBI investigated the case along with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franks Jr. allegedly shot his neighbor's house following an argument about the Alabama vs....
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Deadly motorcycle crash in Athens.
Limestone County Coroner confirms at least one dead in motorcycle crash
Alabama Department of Corrections
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged

Latest News

Jury selection continues in Marshall County murder trial
Jury selected for Jimmy Spencer murder trial
Amendment seven is a priority item for the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.
Amendment to clarify county spending on November ballot
Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement.
DeKalb County murderer enters plea agreement
Fire
Toney Volunteer Fire battling cornfield flames