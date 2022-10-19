Over-the-Counter hearing aids: What you need to know

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first FDA-regulated hearing aids have started hitting store shelves. Millions of people with hearing loss can now purchase hearing aids from Walgreens, CVS and Best Buy, according to the companies.

In August, the Food and Drug Administration issued a rule that allowed over-the-counter (OTC) sales of hearing aids.

The hearing aids can be purchased without a prescription, exam, or fitting from an audiologist. Health professionals across the United States say the goal behind these is to make them more affordable and accessible.

“Over-the-counter hearing aids of some form have been around for many, many years, and the big concern was that we just did not feel that they were serving the consumer well. And so, this is a real attempt to try to make sure that this category was established for the safety of individuals with hearing loss,” said Janice Trent, the Vice Present of Audiology Practice for the American Speech Language and Hearing Association (ASHA).

According to Trent, you may be suffering from hearing loss if you notice the following symptoms:

“I found when people saying that people are muffled; their speech is muffled. They report increased difficulty in the presence of background noise. They report that sounds from a distance are sometimes very, very difficult to hear, and probably the biggest complaint that I hear from some of my family members is that the television volume is just way too loud,” she said.

If you’re experiencing these symptoms and want an OTC hearing aid, health professionals and audiologists say there are some things to take into consideration. The devices are not for everyone.

“Over-the-counter hearing aids are intended for people with mild to moderate hearing loss, meaning that they may just need a little extra volume for television or maybe a little boost to a soft voice,” said Dr. Jan Liles, audiologist and co-owner of Alabama Hearing Associates.

“When people have a more moderate to severe degree of hearing loss, hearing aids alone, particularly something that just amplifies everything, may end up not being as helpful,” she added.

Although it’s not required, health leaders are still encouraging those considering buying an OTC hearing aid to get a comprehensive hearing evaluation.

“The first thing you want to do is to have your hearing screen, and then, if you fail the screening, you should go and have a hearing evaluation,” said Trent.

“You can miss a serious health problem [if you don’t get evaluated]. There are some benign tumors that can cause hearing loss on one side. Now honestly, without an audiological evaluation, you don’t know if your hearing loss is mild or moderate or severe,” Dr. Liles said.

While Dr. Liles believes the intentions behind the OTC hearing aids are good, she says they may still be very expensive.

“We don’t know exactly what they mean by affordable. Is it $100? Is it $300? Is it 500, 600, $700? Those are some of the numbers that have been thrown out in our circles… I think we’ll have to see as time plays out what affordable OTC hearing aids really will be,” said Dr. Liles.

Despite the concerns about the hearing aids, many leaders, including Dr. Liles, feel that they can help some of the millions of people suffering from hearing loss.

“We hope that... having over-the-counter hearing aids makes, you know, taking care of your hearing more mainstream,” said Barbara Kelley, the Executive Director of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA).

“Hearing Health is so much a part of overall wellness, and maybe this will help reduce some of the stigma. And hopefully, having this more mainstream will get people talking about taking care of their hearing and taking that first step,” said Kelley.

Dr. Lyles says her office, which is located in Huntsville, has prescription hearing aids for all budgets. They also have a nonprofit called “Hearing the Call Rocket City” to help people who are underinsured or cannot afford hearing aids.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.