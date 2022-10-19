Deals
Mom’s prank to scare toddler twins backfires when they befriend skeleton instead

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WESTON, Conn. (Gray News) – A mom in Connecticut tried to scare her twin toddlers with a prop skeleton, but they made a new friend instead.

A video posted on Instagram by mom Cami Boehme shows her twins Ivy and Jack encountering the skeleton dressed in black and gray rags.

Jack can be heard saying, “I wanna hold your hand,” as he grabs hold of his sister.

Ivy, however, walks right up to the skeleton. Jack, nervous, tells her, “Don’t touch, don’t touch.”

Ivy shakes the skeleton’s hand and says, “I meet you,” which her mom notes is Ivy’s way of saying, “Nice to meet you.”

In the video’s caption, Boehme said that she was surprised by her twins’ response.

“I thought they’d peek in, see her and come back to me (I was right outside the door waiting after I told them to go see her). But they went right in and had a whole conversation with her — even shook her hand,” she wrote. “I love that Jack was a little more cautious — even asking to hold Ivy’s hand and warning her not to touch — but Ivy was just no fear [and] treated it like a little social introduction.”

Boehme said her twins “never cease to amaze me.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

