Jury selected for Jimmy Spencer murder trial

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Attorneys continued the long process of selecting a jury for Jimmy Spencer’s capital murder trial on Wednesday. It was the third and final day of interviewing potential jurors.

After hours of interviews on day three, a jury was finally selected. Now, opening statements will begin Thursday.

Spencer is facing seven capital murder charges for killing three people in Guntersville in 2018, including a 7-year-old boy. If convicted, he could face the death penalty or life in prison.

Prosecutors and Spencer’s defense attorneys took a thorough approach in choosing their jurors. They dismissed about 70 jurors on the first day of the trial and sent the remaining candidates home with a written questionnaire.

Attorneys questioned the jurors in groups of approximately 11 people. Attorneys were trying to see a full picture of each potential juror. They asked questions as simple as, ‘Do you know your neighbor?’ to more serious questions pertaining to the death penalty, ‘If you were asked to volunteer to flip the switch on an execution, would you do it?’

After the group interview, several people were pulled to have private conversations with the attorneys. The entire session took about two and a half hours.

Attorneys will interview the last two remaining groups on Wednesday morning. The court then gathered all potential jurors in the afternoon and made the final selections.

