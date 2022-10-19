Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Jimmy Spencer murder trial enters day 3 of jury selection

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Attorneys will continue the long process of selecting a jury for Jimmy Spencer’s capital murder trial on Wednesday. It will be the third day of interviewing potential jurors.

Spencer is facing seven capital murder charges for killing three people in Guntersville in 2018, including a 7-year-old boy. If convicted, he could face the death penalty or life in prison.

Prosecutors and Spencer’s defense attorneys are taking a thorough approach in choosing their jurors. They dismissed about 70 jurors on the first day of the trial and sent the remaining candidates home with a written questionnaire.

Attorneys narrowing jury pool for Jimmy Spencer’s capital murder case

Now, attorneys are following up. They’re questioning the jurors in groups of approximately 11 people. Attorneys are trying to see a full picture of each potential juror. They asked questions as simple as, ‘Do you know your neighbor?’ to more serious questions pertaining to the death penalty, ‘If you were asked to volunteer to flip the switch on an execution, would you do it?’

After the group interview, several people were pulled to have private conversations with the attorneys. The entire session took about two and a half hours.

Attorneys will interview the last two remaining groups on Wednesday morning. The court is gathering all potential jurors in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franks Jr. allegedly shot his neighbor's house following an argument about the Alabama vs....
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Deadly motorcycle crash in Athens.
Limestone County Coroner confirms at least one dead in motorcycle crash
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged
Rhonda Barksdale
Alcohol, sedatives show up in Franklin Co. bus driver test results

Latest News

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Over-the-Counter hearing aids: What you need to know
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Over-the-Counter hearing aids: What you need to know
Huntsville Hospital holds hiring event on Wednesday
Huntsville Hospital holds hiring event on Wednesday
Attorney discusses ongoing DHR investigation in Alabama
Attorney discusses ongoing DHR investigation in Alabama