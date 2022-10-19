Deals
How to throw a boo-tiful party or frightful affair this Halloween

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking to pop some bubbly and witches’ brew and have all your besties over for a Halloween party? We’re talking with the woman known for throwing a pretty extravagant get together.

Tori Anderson is the Chief Party Planner with The Party Prep Company. She’s sharing her tips on how to get your guests in the spooky spirit with your own budget, themes, entertainment and more!

While Anderson can build a party from the ground up, you can also book The Party Prep Co. for different planning services, coordination, styling, rentals, and even get the cutest supplies!

And soon, you can shop and get all the details on your next event when The Party Prep Co. storefront opens at Stovehouse! Until then, keep up with all the fun on Instagram and Facebook.

