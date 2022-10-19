Freeze Warning Extended Through This Morning

It is yet again another unseasonably cold morning across the Valley with temperatures sitting in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Temperatures will continue to fall through daybreak into the mid 20s and low 30s allowing for freezes in several locations. A Freeze Warning has been extended through this morning for all counties until 9 a.m. Make sure you are dressing in multiple layers before you head out the door and find ways to stay warm! More sunshine will be on tap as we head into the afternoon with a slight improvement in high temperatures. Expect highs to peak in the mid to upper 50s with much calmer winds, so feels like temperatures should be more tolerable. Skies will stay mostly clear and another near and below freezing evening will be in store. Overnight lows will tumble into the upper 20s and low 30s through Thursday morning, so continue to crank up the heat!

Although it will be day three of frigidly cold mornings on Thursday, we will warm up nicely by the afternoon and finally make it out of the 50s. Afternoon highs will be topping out in the low 60s and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will also be staying above freezing through Friday morning for the first time since the beginning of the week. A much needed warm up will continue into Friday and into the weekend with highs well into the 70s returning to the region.

We could make a run for the low 80s sometime over the weekend and early next week as we advect more warm and moist air back into the Valley. Our next weathermaker looks to arrive sometime late Monday as an approaching cold front. This will bring back the chance of rain for the area likely on Tuesday.

