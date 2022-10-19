DeKalb County murderer enters plea agreement

VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from the United Kingdom who was arrested in 2018 for murdering a DeKalb County man has entered a plea agreement.

Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement that will give him 20 years in prison, he will also have to pay court costs which total $679. He also was given time served meaning he has already served four years and three months of his 20-year sentence.

In 2018, Ricketts was living with Chasity Hill who he met through video games and was dating. Her father was William Goldin, the man Ricketts killed.

Court documents show that Ricketts entered three separate confessions and in all three of them he alleges that Goldin was abusive to him and his girlfriend Hill. Ricketts also said that he was terrified of Goldin and had been hit by him some nights.

According to the confessions, Goldin had hit Ricketts at night and because of that Rickett started sleeping with a knife near him. Ricketts then says that on either May fourth or fifth, 2018, Goldin came into his room and hit him in the mouth with a baseball bat.

After being hit with the baseball bat, Ricketts grabbed the knife and stabbed Goldin multiple times, Goldin then fell and died in the hallway.

In a confession submitted on July 10, 2018, Ricketts told investigators that he told Hill what happened and she told him to get a barrel, put Goldin in and pour in concrete. Hill then helped him pour six bags of concrete into the barrel.

Ricketts says that after about a week, they moved the barrel and buried it.

Court documents submitted by law enforcement describe the arrest stating that Ricketts originally denied any wrongdoing. The document says that after officers searched the property and discovered loose dirt, they asked Ricketts about it one more time.

At that point, Ricketts told officers that Goldin was a violent man who had threatened and abused him and he confessed to murdering him.

