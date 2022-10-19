DeKalb Co. woman charged with rape, abuse of minor

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday an Ider woman was arrested following an investigation by the DeKalb County Criminal Investigations Unit and the Jackson County Department of Human Resources on rape and sex abuse charges.

According to court documents, the incident happened in April 2022. Kristen Perry’s victim was between the ages of 12 and 16 years old.

Perry was charged with second-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. She was transported to the DeKalb County Detention Center and has since been released on a $45,000 bond.

