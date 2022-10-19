Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

DeKalb Co. woman charged with rape, abuse of minor

DeKalb Co. woman charged with rape, abuse of minor
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday an Ider woman was arrested following an investigation by the DeKalb County Criminal Investigations Unit and the Jackson County Department of Human Resources on rape and sex abuse charges.

According to court documents, the incident happened in April 2022. Kristen Perry’s victim was between the ages of 12 and 16 years old.

Perry was charged with second-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. She was transported to the DeKalb County Detention Center and has since been released on a $45,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Franks Jr. allegedly shot his neighbor's house following an argument about the Alabama vs....
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
Deadly motorcycle crash in Athens.
Limestone County Coroner confirms at least one dead in motorcycle crash
Kenyon Arrington
Inmate killed in Limestone Correctional Facility
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts

Latest News

Tucker was taken to the Limestone County Detention Center where he was released on a $30,000...
East Limestone High School teacher accused of sexual relations with a student in court
One dead, officer released from hospital following Tuscumbia crash
DeKalb Co. woman charged with rape, abuse of minor
Warming center ready for homeless in Huntsville
Warming center ready for homeless in Huntsville