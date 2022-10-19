Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Decatur pair arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest

Decatur pair arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest
Decatur pair arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Decatur as a result of an illegal drug sales investigation.

Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unite launched the investigation into Johnathan Lorenza, 39, of Hartselle at the beginning of October.

On Tuesday, investigators spotted Lorenza driving and attempted to make contact with him due to active warrants through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

As investigators attempted to catch up to Lorenza but he got out of the car and fled on foot. The car was then driven away by Keri Hall, 25 who was the passenger.

A vehicle stop was initiated on Hall and she was found with 7.3 grams of methamphetamine. Hall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Morgan County Jail where she is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond.

Later investigators and Decatur Police officers took Lorenza into custody after finding him near Lake Pointe Drive SW.

Lorenza was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. An additional charge of trafficking in illegal drugs was added after 1.3 grams of fentanyl were found. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $6,300 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franks Jr. allegedly shot his neighbor's house following an argument about the Alabama vs....
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Deadly motorcycle crash in Athens.
Limestone County Coroner confirms at least one dead in motorcycle crash
Alabama Department of Corrections
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged

Latest News

Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges
Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges
Jury selection continues in Marshall County murder trial
Jury selected for Jimmy Spencer murder trial
Amendment seven is a priority item for the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.
Amendment to clarify county spending on November ballot
Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement.
DeKalb County murderer enters plea agreement