Decatur pair arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Decatur as a result of an illegal drug sales investigation.

Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unite launched the investigation into Johnathan Lorenza, 39, of Hartselle at the beginning of October.

On Tuesday, investigators spotted Lorenza driving and attempted to make contact with him due to active warrants through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

As investigators attempted to catch up to Lorenza but he got out of the car and fled on foot. The car was then driven away by Keri Hall, 25 who was the passenger.

A vehicle stop was initiated on Hall and she was found with 7.3 grams of methamphetamine. Hall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Morgan County Jail where she is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond.

Later investigators and Decatur Police officers took Lorenza into custody after finding him near Lake Pointe Drive SW.

Lorenza was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. An additional charge of trafficking in illegal drugs was added after 1.3 grams of fentanyl were found. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $6,300 bond.

