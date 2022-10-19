Deals
Blood Moon: Experience a haunted, historic music studio in the Shoals this Halloween

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Things are getting spooky in the Shoals. That’s where Blood Moon is happening, October 20-21.

By day, Cypress Moon is a recording studio, but when the moon rises this weekend, it will turn into the haunted house of your nightmares.

Blood Moon: “A Historic Haunted Recording Studio” is offering all kinds of chills and thrills at Cypress Moon Studios in Sheffield. Tour the multiple mystery rooms, the sinister recording studio, the haunted dining hall, hallways of horror, a paranormal pool hall and much more.

The event is rain or shine and those who dare to enter must be at least 10-years-old. Anyone between the ages 10-13 must have a parent or guardian with them.

You can get your tickets online here, or at the door. It’s all happening at Cypress Moon Studios which is located at 1000 Alabama Ave. in Sheffield.

Half of the proceeds will go towards the Muscle Shoals Music Association to help preserve the history and promote the future of Muscle Shoals Music.

