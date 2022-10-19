Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan

Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss.
Multiple students reported being sexually assaulted at Neyland Stadium during the Alabama game on Saturday, according to an email sent to students.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss.

A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’ upset win, after she appeared to dance in front of his path. She could be seen holding her head while looking back at Burton afterward.

“We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday. “We are currently working to gather information.”

Then-No. 3 Alabama lost to sixth-ranked Tennessee 52-49 on a last-play field goal at Neyland Stadium.

Burton has started every game for No. 6 Alabama since transferring from Georgia, recording 18 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vols moved to No. 3 after knocking off the Tide.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franks Jr. allegedly shot his neighbor's house following an argument about the Alabama vs....
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Deadly motorcycle crash in Athens.
Limestone County Coroner confirms at least one dead in motorcycle crash
Alabama Department of Corrections
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged

Latest News

Jury selection continues in Marshall County murder trial
Jury selected for Jimmy Spencer murder trial
Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement.
DeKalb County murderer enters plea agreement
Fire
Toney Volunteer Fire battling cornfield flames
Alabama Department of Corrections
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Over-the-Counter hearing aids: What you need to know