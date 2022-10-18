Deals
Toddler goes viral for friendship with creepy doll

A toddler and her creepy doll have gone viral for their friendship. (Credit: WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORLANDO (WESH) - Three-year-old Briar Beard was immediately attracted to a demon doll she saw at a Halloween store and now, the two have gone viral for their friendship.

They have more than 6,000 followers on Instagram.

Briar named the doll Chloe.

Briar’s mom reluctantly bought Briar the demon doll with its cracked face, red light-up eyes and demonic laugh. She calls her Creepy Chloe.

Briar even took Chloe on her trip to Disney World and the staff there was smitten.

In full princess attire, Chloe got Briar and her mom special treatment, including a special cupcake and a backstage tour of the Haunted Mansion.

Pictures of the creepiest doll on earth in the “happiest place on earth” with her loving owner went viral on social media.

They are even doing a talk show circuit and telling the tale of their adventures together.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

